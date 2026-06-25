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Canada prepares to send aid to those hit by Venezuelan earthquakes

June 25, 2026 263 views

By Dylan Robertson Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday Ottawa will send humanitarian aid to support Venezuelans after what he called “catastrophic earthquakes” overnight. “It’s a, obviously, fast-developing tragedy,” Carney told reporters on Parliament Hill. In a written statement, Carney expressed his condolences to the dead — who number at least 164 — and the hundreds of injured and displaced people. He said Canada is preparing to deliver humanitarian assistance. “You can expect further communication on that later today,” the prime ministers told reporters Thursday morning. “We’re working with our partners directly and we will scale things as appropriate to move forward.” The 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes were among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century, and could be felt throughout the region, The Associated Press reported….

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