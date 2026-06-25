National News
ticker

Swiss collector wants thousands of Indigenous artifacts returned to communities

June 25, 2026 193 views

By Brittany Hobson A Swiss collector who has amassed thousands of Indigenous artifacts said he is eager to have his collection repatriated back to the communities it came from. Vincent Escriba has accumulated 3,500 ceremonial and traditional items, including cradleboards, sacred pipes and firearms, believed to be associated with the period of the Battle of the Little Bighorn. The 67-year-old previously housed the items in a museum he ran in Switzerland that closed last year after Escriba decided to retire. Escriba has been speaking with a group of First Nations leaders and advocates in Manitoba about transferring the collection to Indigenous groups in the United States and Canada for a cost. “I don’t have any successors, no children, nothing. So I have to do something with the whole museum,” Escriba…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Little Bear stepping down from vice-provost position

June 25, 2026 258

By  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald The well-respected advocate, educator and leader Leroy Little Bear…

Read more
National News

PM Carney to share plans for future of 24 Sussex on Friday

June 25, 2026 224

By Catherine Morrison Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will unveil plans for the future of…

Read more