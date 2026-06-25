Little Bear stepping down from vice-provost position

By Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald The well-respected advocate, educator and leader Leroy Little Bear (Iikaisskini-Low Horn) will be stepping down from his role as vice-provost, Iniskim Indigenous Relations come the end of June. Born and raised on the Blood Reserve, Little Bear was one of the first Indigenous students to complete a program of study at the University of Lethbridge. He would later go on and create the first Native American Studies, which is now known as Indigenous Studies, at the University of Lethbridge, which was the first of its kind in Canada. He also created and served as the director of the Harvard University Native American Program from Jan. 1988 to June 1999. Little Bear was also instrumental in bringing about the Buffalo Treaty between First Nations…



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