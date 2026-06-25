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PM Carney to share plans for future of 24 Sussex on Friday

June 25, 2026 223 views

By Catherine Morrison Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will unveil plans for the future of 24 Sussex on Friday. Since the building was abandoned as the official residence of the prime minister, taxpayers have been shelling out tens of thousands of dollars per year to maintain the vacant property. Asked at a press conference Thursday what he would like to see happen to the building, Carney said he’d hold a press conference Friday to discuss that. Carney told reporters last May that it was up to the National Capital Commission to decide what to do with 24 Sussex. The 35-room mansion, built in 1896, served as the prime minister’s official residence from 1951 to 2015. While the grounds of 24 Sussex were used during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tenure…

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