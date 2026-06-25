Native Americans commemorate victory at Little Bighorn with horse races, dance and song

By Matthew Brown And Jack Dura LITTLE BIGHORN BATTLEFIELD NATIONAL MONUMENT, Mont. (AP) — Thursday marks the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Greasy Grass, known to many as the Battle of Little Bighorn. For Native American tribes, it’s a time to commemorate one of the most famous and symbolically charged events in American history. Allied tribes came together on that hot day in June 1876 near the banks of the Little Bighorn River in present-day Montana to hand the U.S. Army a rare defeat as they fought to preserve their way of life in the face of westward expansion. Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer and more than 200 his troops were killed. The quiet wind-swept prairie of rolling hills and grassy ridges is coming alive again this week as…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice