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‘Miraculous’: Watay completes electrification of 16 First Nations

June 25, 2026 200 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com MUSKRAT DAM – After more than 20 years and 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines, the work to connect 16 northern First Nations to the power grid is officially complete. “This is not vacant land, this is our land,” said Muskrat Dam First Nation Chief Carla Duncan. On Tuesday, the Muskrat Dam celebrated their connection to the provincial power grid through Wataynikaneyap (Watay) Power and said goodbye to the constant upkeep of its diesel generator station. Watay Power, which is owned in majority by 24 First Nations, has experienced many challenges since the project began said CEO Margaret Kenequanash. “Covid, forest fires, in the timeline that we were able to accomplish this project, I think it’s a miraculous project.” Muskrat Dam is the…

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