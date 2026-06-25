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First meeting held for new leadership table focused on growing homelessness crisis

June 25, 2026 255 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS — First Nations and municipal leaders hope that a new regional leadership table will help address homelessness by bringing decision-makers together in a way that has not happened before. On June 23, Mushkegowuk Council held the first meeting of the new community leadership table. The event brought together First Nations leaders, mayors, and regional organizations to talk about homelessness in the district. The effort comes at a time when homelessness is rising across the region. Mushkegowuk Council reported that the number of people experiencing homelessness in the district has gone up by about 137 per cent since 2023. By late 2025, nearly 500 people were unhoused, yet only about 140 shelter beds were available. “This approach has never really been done before,…

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