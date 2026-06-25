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Northern Ontario First Nation begins building road to the Ring of Fire mining region

June 25, 2026 188 views

By Liam Casey Construction has begun on one Ontario First Nation’s road to the Ring of Fire mining region. Premier Doug Ford is visiting Webequie First Nation today to mark the milestone, his first visit to a region he has spoken about often since taking power in 2018. Webequie is one of two remote fly-in First Nations that have signed partnership deals with the province in order to connect them to both the proposed mining area and to the provincial highway system. The proposed road and mine has angered a number of other First Nations in the area that are opposed to development in a largely untouched part of the province. Webequie has already cleared part of the road that sits on its reserve, which is on an island about…

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