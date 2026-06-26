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Canada sending $5 million in humanitarian aid to those hit by Venezuelan earthquakes

June 26, 2026 97 views

By Dylan Robertson Canada is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to support emergency relief efforts after Venezuela was hit with earthquakes. Global Affairs Canada says the money will go towards emergency food, water, sanitation and health services, as well as protection and logistics services. The department says the government continues to monitor the situation and remains in close contact with partners to assess and respond to evolving needs over the coming days and weeks. Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday Ottawa would send aid to the South American country after what he called “catastrophic earthquakes” overnight. “It’s a, obviously, fast-developing tragedy,” Carney told reporters on Parliament Hill. In a written statement, Carney expressed his condolences for the dead — who numbered at least 188 as of Thursday afternoon —…

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