Innu community ‘moved to anger, to strength’ after accusing province of censoring history

By Frey Blake-Pijogge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Fallout continues from the last-minute cancellation of an exhibition of Innu culture and history in “Newfoundland and Labrador” — after its organizers said the province tried to censor it. After two years of planning, Innu Pakassiun (“Innu tools for survival”) was set to open on Sunday at the Labrador Interpretation Centre, on National Indigenous Peoples Day. The centre is run by The Rooms, the province’s official archives, museum and gallery — a Crown corporation overseen by provincial appointees, including the deputy minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation. But instead, the Innu Nation abruptly scrapped the long-awaited display. It accused the province of ordering the removal of all cultural items and timelines older than 300 years, contradicting the government’s preferred version of…



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