Carney coming to Calgary Stampede, carrying message that separation is no magic wand

By Lisa Johnson Prime Minister Mark Carney is coming to next week’s Calgary Stampede, and plans to reiterate that quitting Canada will not be the magic wand separatists think it is. Carney, taking questions from reporters in Ottawa on Thursday, said the fallout from the United Kingdom voting to leave the European Union a decade ago should serve as a clear cautionary tale. “I saw firsthand what gets sold in these referenda, that everything’s gonna be easy, that you can keep your passport, the currency — you can stay in the country and leave it at the same time,” he said. Carney said Alberta’s vote comes when Canada is trying to be seen as a stable, reliable international trading partner. “At a minimum, it’s years of uncertainty before the subsequent…



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