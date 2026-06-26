Province and Webequie break ground on supply road

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com WEBEQUIE — The process of building the Webequie Supply Road, a key part of establishing road access to the Ring of Fire, has begun. Premier Doug Ford, Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria and Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce joined Webequie First Nation Chief Lorraine Whitehead and other Webequie dignitaries on Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony. “Ontario’s Ring of Fire is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create 70,000 good-paying jobs, access the critical minerals the world wants to buy, add $22 billion to our provincial economy and help northern Ontario reach its full economic potential,” Ford is quoted as saying in a government news release. Getting mines started in the Ring of Fire, a mineral-rich area in the James…



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