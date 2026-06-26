National News
ticker

Province and Webequie break ground on supply road

June 26, 2026 91 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com WEBEQUIE — The process of building the Webequie Supply Road, a key part of establishing road access to the Ring of Fire, has begun. Premier Doug Ford, Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria and Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce joined Webequie First Nation Chief Lorraine Whitehead and other Webequie dignitaries on Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony. “Ontario’s Ring of Fire is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create 70,000 good-paying jobs, access the critical minerals the world wants to buy, add $22 billion to our provincial economy and help northern Ontario reach its full economic potential,” Ford is quoted as saying in a government news release. Getting mines started in the Ring of Fire, a mineral-rich area in the James…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Universities have a vital role to play in tackling climate change

June 26, 2026 65

By Sarah Elizabeth Wolfe,  and Philip Steenkamp Governments, corporations and other institutions must all play constructive…

Read more
National News

Great Peace of Montreal Treaty comes home

June 26, 2026 63

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The only known copy of the Great Peace…

Read more