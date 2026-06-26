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Teachers’ union recognizes teacher group focused on climate-change issues

June 26, 2026 99 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press Manitoba’s newest professional teacher group has a mandate to share tips for managing eco anxiety and deliver solutions-based lessons on climate change. The Environmental and Climate Action Education Network of Manitoba officially became an affiliate of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society this spring. For its co-founders, the union’s endorsement is especially timely, as school communities make sense of recent wildfire and flooding-related disruptions — symptoms of, in teacher Suzanne Simpson’s words, “the biggest existential threat facing humanity.” “We do a disservice to present scary facts without any hopeful action, without the opportunity for hopeful action,” said Simpson, a teacher-librarian who runs environmental clubs at two elementary schools in Winnipeg. A trio of teachers established the group, formerly known as Educators for…

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