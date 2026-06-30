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Brantford General Hospital launching Indigenous Menu

June 30, 2026 243 views
Chef Rick Powless (centre) along with Bonnie Camm, Breanne Coulton, and Michelle Bomberry. (Supplied Photo)

By Alex Murray Reporter Chef Rick Powless believes adding Indigenous food to the patient menu at Brantford General Hospital (BGH) transports Indigenous people back to their homes and culture. “It reminds us of who we are. It takes us back home,” Powless said at the soft launch of BGH’s Indigenous additions to the hospital’s “Inspired Selections” patient-centric menu on June 24. “When they’re in a hospital and they’re eating this food, it’s that remembering of who they are. You remember, ‘My grandmother made it like this,’ or ‘That tastes like my dad’s food.’” Powless talked about how renowned Indigenous chef Bertha Skye’s reaction to hospital food in the final days of her life inspired him to find a solution. “I had a mentor who was in the hospital in her…

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