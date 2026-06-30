Slider
Sports

Chiefs still undefeated at midway mark of regular season

June 30, 2026 211 views
Goaltender Warren Hill backstopped the Six Nations Chiefs to a road victory versus the Brooklin Lacrosse Club on Saturday. (Photo by Darryl Smart)

By Sam Laskaris Writer It wasn’t a typical Six Nations Chiefs’ game of late. But the end result was the same. The Chiefs jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes in their road contest versus the Brooklin Lacrosse Club this past Saturday. Six Nations also had a solid second frame, extending its lead to 7-2 heading into the third and final period. The Chiefs, who are the three-time defending national Mann Cup champions, then cruised to an 11-6 victory in the match held at the Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby. “We kind of flipped the script a little bit,” said Chiefs’ goaltender Warren Hill. “Teams have been kind of either jumping on us early or like competing with us in that first period, maybe the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs say Six Nations Band council “crossing the line” in criticism of audits....see page 4
Local News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy says Six Nations Elected Council “crossing the line” audits publicly available

June 30, 2026 265

By Lynda Powless Editor A more than 100-year-old governing dispute at Six Nations has resurfaced, this…

Read more
Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation has partnered in a multi-million dollar biodiesel prodcution facility in Hamilton. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation Partner With HOPA On Hamilton Biodiesel Facility

June 30, 2026 231

By Alex Murray Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC) has acquired a 51…

Read more