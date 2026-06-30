Chiefs still undefeated at midway mark of regular season

By Sam Laskaris Writer It wasn’t a typical Six Nations Chiefs’ game of late. But the end result was the same. The Chiefs jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes in their road contest versus the Brooklin Lacrosse Club this past Saturday. Six Nations also had a solid second frame, extending its lead to 7-2 heading into the third and final period. The Chiefs, who are the three-time defending national Mann Cup champions, then cruised to an 11-6 victory in the match held at the Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby. “We kind of flipped the script a little bit,” said Chiefs’ goaltender Warren Hill. “Teams have been kind of either jumping on us early or like competing with us in that first period, maybe the…
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