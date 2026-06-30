Chiefs still undefeated at midway mark of regular season

By Sam Laskaris Writer It wasn’t a typical Six Nations Chiefs’ game of late. But the end result was the same. The Chiefs jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes in their road contest versus the Brooklin Lacrosse Club this past Saturday. Six Nations also had a solid second frame, extending its lead to 7-2 heading into the third and final period. The Chiefs, who are the three-time defending national Mann Cup champions, then cruised to an 11-6 victory in the match held at the Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby. “We kind of flipped the script a little bit,” said Chiefs’ goaltender Warren Hill. “Teams have been kind of either jumping on us early or like competing with us in that first period, maybe the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice