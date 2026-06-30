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Today in History

June 30, 2026 216 views

June 28 In 2023, RoseAnne Archibald was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations. The vote to remove Archibald took place during a special chiefs assembly that was convened in part to address the implications of a human-resources investigation related to complaints filed against her. June 30 In 2011, Labrador’s Innu Nation voted in favour of a land and hydro deal crucial to a multi-billion-dollar Lower Churchill hydroelectric project. In 2021, B.C.’s Lower Kootenay Band said ground-penetrating radar found 182 human remains in unmarked graves close to a former residential school site. The Lower Kootenay Band said the community of aqam began using the technology last year and that some of the unmarked graves were as shallow as 90 centimetres. It was believed the remains are…

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