Editorial
ticker

Editorial: Haudenosaunee men…stand tall…

June 30, 2026 223 views
Editorial

Sometimes, you just have to shake your head. This is one of those times. The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has decided to join with the local “Men’s Fire” group to take aim at the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council’s (HCCC) development arm, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute or HDI. SNEC made the decision and announced it at its general council session June 9th. Their lawsuit names the HDI, Aaron Detlor and Brian Doolittle and any and all the corporations the HDI may have received monies from on behalf of the HCCC. Elected Chief Sherri-lyn Hill made quite a grandstanding moment out of the announcement they were going to be legally taking on some community members in a lawsuit. And they are community members, every single one of them. If in fact…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs say Six Nations Band council “crossing the line” in criticism of audits....see page 4
Local News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy says Six Nations Elected Council “crossing the line” audits publicly available

June 30, 2026 265

By Lynda Powless Editor A more than 100-year-old governing dispute at Six Nations has resurfaced, this…

Read more
Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation has partnered in a multi-million dollar biodiesel prodcution facility in Hamilton. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation Partner With HOPA On Hamilton Biodiesel Facility

June 30, 2026 231

By Alex Murray Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC) has acquired a 51…

Read more