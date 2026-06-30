Editorial: Haudenosaunee men…stand tall…

Sometimes, you just have to shake your head. This is one of those times. The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has decided to join with the local “Men’s Fire” group to take aim at the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council’s (HCCC) development arm, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute or HDI. SNEC made the decision and announced it at its general council session June 9th. Their lawsuit names the HDI, Aaron Detlor and Brian Doolittle and any and all the corporations the HDI may have received monies from on behalf of the HCCC. Elected Chief Sherri-lyn Hill made quite a grandstanding moment out of the announcement they were going to be legally taking on some community members in a lawsuit. And they are community members, every single one of them. If in fact…



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