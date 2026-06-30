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Brantford Reconciliation session no show

June 30, 2026 212 views

By Alex Murray Writer There were posters and charts and lots of seats but only one person showed up for a recent Brantford engagement session aimed at learning how the city could improve their services to the public. The session was part of the City of Brantford’s “Walking Together: Community Engagement to Inform Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Initiatives” project. A Six Nations-based consulting firm, Fluid Consulting, organized the June 23 Ohsweken session for the City of Brantford’s Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Framework (IRRF). The firm’s owner, Tabitha Curley, said the low turnout may have been the result of a limited budget that only allowed for a social media post and direct emails. Or she said it may be simply that Indigenous people didn’t “necessarily see themselves in it.” “It is…

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