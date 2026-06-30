Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council from tobacco to finance policies

June 30, 2026 277 views

Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Ontario’s Ministry of Finance and the Solicitor General are seeking input from interested communities on issues related to what they described as “contraband” tobacco, organized crime and community safety at the June 23 General Council meeting. Hill said the engagement opportunity was offered to her office on June 10 and will be discussed further at the community level. She said the first reading of Bill C-37, An Act Respecting Water, Source Water, Drinking Water, Wastewater and Related Infrastructure on First Nations Land, was tabled in the House of Commons on June 16. Hill said her office will review the legislation in greater detail in the coming weeks. “Early comments from various sources are reporting it’s a watered-down version,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs say Six Nations Band council “crossing the line” in criticism of audits....see page 4
Local News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy says Six Nations Elected Council “crossing the line” audits publicly available

June 30, 2026 266

By Lynda Powless Editor A more than 100-year-old governing dispute at Six Nations has resurfaced, this…

Read more
Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation has partnered in a multi-million dollar biodiesel prodcution facility in Hamilton. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation Partner With HOPA On Hamilton Biodiesel Facility

June 30, 2026 232

By Alex Murray Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC) has acquired a 51…

Read more