Six Nations Elected Council from tobacco to finance policies

Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Ontario’s Ministry of Finance and the Solicitor General are seeking input from interested communities on issues related to what they described as “contraband” tobacco, organized crime and community safety at the June 23 General Council meeting. Hill said the engagement opportunity was offered to her office on June 10 and will be discussed further at the community level. She said the first reading of Bill C-37, An Act Respecting Water, Source Water, Drinking Water, Wastewater and Related Infrastructure on First Nations Land, was tabled in the House of Commons on June 16. Hill said her office will review the legislation in greater detail in the coming weeks. “Early comments from various sources are reporting it’s a watered-down version,…
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