Local News
ticker

Six Nations Fire Begins Summer Boat Rescue Training On the Grand River

June 30, 2026 293 views
Six Nations Fire were on the river last week training for the coming summer boating season including firefighters Tyler Harding, Josh Cowling, Stephen tottle, Kolton Debus and Alex Howling.

By Alex Murray Writer Summer has arrived at Six Nations, and that means enjoying all the beloved Grand River has to offer and with the support of the Six Nations Fire Department (SNF), everyone can do so safely. SNF began their boat rescue training operations last week in anticipation of the increased river traffic. But also, just to hone their skills: they are a department that is always preparing for the worst “what ifs” on behalf of the rest of the community. “We always train for the what if right. That’s just our job. We do a lot of training that maybe we’ll never use,” Acting Captain Josh Cowling told Turtle Island News. “But it’s the what if, and we just think of our families out here on the water….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs say Six Nations Band council “crossing the line” in criticism of audits....see page 4
Local News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy says Six Nations Elected Council “crossing the line” audits publicly available

June 30, 2026 266

By Lynda Powless Editor A more than 100-year-old governing dispute at Six Nations has resurfaced, this…

Read more
Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation has partnered in a multi-million dollar biodiesel prodcution facility in Hamilton. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation Partner With HOPA On Hamilton Biodiesel Facility

June 30, 2026 232

By Alex Murray Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC) has acquired a 51…

Read more