Six Nations Fire Begins Summer Boat Rescue Training On the Grand River

By Alex Murray Writer Summer has arrived at Six Nations, and that means enjoying all the beloved Grand River has to offer and with the support of the Six Nations Fire Department (SNF), everyone can do so safely. SNF began their boat rescue training operations last week in anticipation of the increased river traffic. But also, just to hone their skills: they are a department that is always preparing for the worst “what ifs” on behalf of the rest of the community. “We always train for the what if right. That’s just our job. We do a lot of training that maybe we’ll never use,” Acting Captain Josh Cowling told Turtle Island News. “But it’s the what if, and we just think of our families out here on the water….



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