Six Nations Fire celebrates those “Who Answered the Call” at awards ceremony

By Alex Murray Writer Sheltered inside Fire Station #1 on a rainy Thursday afternoon, past and present members of the Six Nations Fire Department (SNF) congregated to celebrate those who have “answered the call” with Recognition and Years of Service Awards. The ceremony also served as the latest recognition of the 60th anniversary SNF is celebrating this year. “60 years ago, the department was built by dedicated volunteers who answered the call to service for the community,” SNF Chief Michael Seth said in a speech. “They stopped everything in their personal life whenever an alarm sounded, and they laid the foundations for the department we know today.” Six Years of Service Awards were handed out during the ceremony, including one for 30 years at the department for Seth. Deputy Chief…



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