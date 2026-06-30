Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation Partner With HOPA On Hamilton Biodiesel Facility

By Alex Murray Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC) has acquired a 51 percent ownership in a project aimed at restarting a critical biodiesel production facility in Hamilton. MCBC, Treaty Rights Holders of the land, are partnering with Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) Ports, on the project. The partnership was announced in a press release on June 26. The facility, which is located at Pier 14 in the Port of Hamilton, produced biodiesel from a mix of agricultural and waste-based feedstocks. It was set for permanent closure before HOPA and MCBC swooped in. The project will be operated by a new entity created by both partners: Biidaaban Renewable Energy (BRE). BRE has secured a long-term land lease and will take the lead on restarting and operating the facility,…
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