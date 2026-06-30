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Haudenosaunee Confederacy says Six Nations Elected Council “crossing the line” audits publicly available

June 30, 2026 265 views
Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs say Six Nations Band council “crossing the line” in criticism of audits....see page 4

By Lynda Powless Editor A more than 100-year-old governing dispute at Six Nations has resurfaced, this time over who gets to collect development fees on lands claimed by Six Nations. The dispute arose after the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) agreed to join a class-action, lawsuit launched by a local men’s group, against the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI). The HDI is the development arm of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) the traditional governing body at Six Nations. SNEC is the elected band council created under the Indian Act in 1924 when the RCMP ousted the HCCC from governance. The “Men’s Fire’ lawsuit “seeks accountability for consultation and accommodation funds received by the HDI on behalf of the Six Nations community.” The suit charges “community members have a right to…

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