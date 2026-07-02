Seeking other partnerships is about opportunities, not relationship with Canada, Obed says

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed says his comments he made in June about Inuit seeking other partnerships were not focused on the Inuit relationship with Canada but on pursuing opportunities with partners who share their interests. “What we need are good partners, and we need great opportunities,” Obed, the head of the national voice for Inuit in Canada, told reporters in Kuujjuaq Tuesday. But during ITK’s June 19 Arctic Security Conference in Ottawa, Obed said Inuit should seek other partners if they’re not respected by the federal government. On Tuesday, following a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney as well as with Inuit leaders in Kuujjuaq, Obed clarified those earlier remarks, while speaking to reporters. “We are proud Canadians. We…



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