Extreme heat wave in Ontario leaves vulnerable people at risk

As much of Ontario sweltered through Canada Day, advocates warned that vulnerable populations are at the greatest risk from the extreme heat. Orange heat warnings blanketed Environment Canada’s weather map, stretching from Windsor to Toronto to Ottawa. Temperatures reached into the mid-30s in those areas. There were also heat warnings in place for northern Ontario, where places like Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and Thunder Bay saw temperatures in the 30s, with humidex values near 40. Keith Hambly, CEO of Fred Victor, a Toronto-based organization that provides shelter, housing, and support services across the city, said it was important for all community members to support one another. Fred Victor has a “Keep Cool” outreach team that helps unhoused residents during heat waves. The team deploys whenever the city issues a heat…



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