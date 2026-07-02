National News
ticker

Extreme heat wave in Ontario leaves vulnerable people at risk

July 2, 2026 958 views

As much of Ontario sweltered through Canada Day, advocates warned that vulnerable populations are at the greatest risk from the extreme heat. Orange heat warnings blanketed Environment Canada’s weather map, stretching from Windsor to Toronto to Ottawa. Temperatures reached into the mid-30s in those areas. There were also heat warnings in place for northern Ontario, where places like Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and Thunder Bay saw temperatures in the 30s, with humidex values near 40. Keith Hambly, CEO of Fred Victor, a Toronto-based organization that provides shelter, housing, and support services across the city, said it was important for all community members to support one another. Fred Victor has a “Keep Cool” outreach team that helps unhoused residents during heat waves. The team deploys whenever the city issues a heat…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Heat wave hits, Six Nations Elected Council late in setting up cooling stations

July 2, 2026 89

By Alex Murray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-While public cooling spaces and heat relief…

Read more
National News

Wildfires continue to burn around Kasabonika, despite rainfall

July 2, 2026 240

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com KASABONIKA – Recent rainfall has been helpful to…

Read more