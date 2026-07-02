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Prime Minister Carney commends nation’s courage, conviction, connection on Canada Day

July 2, 2026 1663 views

By Dylan Robertson and Sarah Ritchie Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canadians have shown courage, conviction and connection over the past year in the face of a more dangerous and divided world, and urged unity as he spoke to a crowd in the nation’s capital on Canada Day. “The founding idea of Canada is simple: unity does not require uniformity,” he said in French. Carney said the country was formed on partnership and accommodation, rather than assimilation and domination. Prime Minister Mark Carney attended a Canada Day event in his own riding in a suburb of Ottawa, where he flipped pancakes and shook hands. Carney later spoke at the national event in Ottawa, and planned to end the day in his hometown of Edmonton. (July 1, 2026) He said Canadians…

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