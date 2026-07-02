Heat wave hits, Six Nations Elected Council late in setting up cooling stations

By Alex Murray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-While public cooling spaces and heat relief centers opened up across Brantford and Brant County in time for residents in need to escape the extreme heat Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) was late in providing heat relief. SNEC cooling centres didn’t open until Thursday, July 2, after the first heatwave of summer 2026 already hit. Cooling centres are accessible locations available to provide people with a spot to rest, cool down, and rehydrate. Millions of Canadians across the country were hit with heat advisories this week. In Ontario, the first heatwave of the 2026 summer resulted in an orange heat advisory from Environment Canada, the second-most severe on their colour-coded weather alert system. Orange means a heat event is major, widespread,…



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