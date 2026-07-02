National News
ticker

Heat wave hits, Six Nations Elected Council late in setting up cooling stations

July 2, 2026 89 views

By Alex Murray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-While public cooling spaces and heat relief centers opened up across Brantford and Brant County in time for residents in need to escape the extreme heat Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) was late in providing heat relief.  SNEC cooling centres didn’t open until Thursday, July 2, after the first heatwave of summer 2026 already hit. Cooling centres are accessible locations available to provide people with  a spot to rest, cool down, and rehydrate. Millions of Canadians across the country were hit with heat advisories this week. In Ontario, the first heatwave of the 2026 summer resulted in an orange heat advisory from Environment Canada, the second-most severe on their colour-coded weather alert system. Orange means a heat event is major, widespread,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wildfires continue to burn around Kasabonika, despite rainfall

July 2, 2026 241

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com KASABONIKA – Recent rainfall has been helpful to…

Read more
National News

Ottawa revives First Nations water legislation with new rights language, raising new questions

July 2, 2026 268

By Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor LAKE HURON—For generations, the struggle for…

Read more