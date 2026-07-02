Wildfires continue to burn around Kasabonika, despite rainfall

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com KASABONIKA – Recent rainfall has been helpful to wildland firefighters working to protect Kasabonika First Nation. The community “is currently being affected by a cluster of six wildland fires of varying sizes, and located between six kilometres to the south and as far as 20 kilometres away to the north-west of the community,” Chris Marchand, regional fire information officer, told Newswatch. “The Kasabonika Lake Weather Station recorded approximately five to ten millimetres of overnight rainfall, which definitely temporarily lowers fire behaviour and supports our suppression efforts,” he said. Although Monday night rain helped, he said, the fires are still not under control. The community is continuing to evacuate its most vulnerable members. Kasabonika Chief Matthias Anderson expects a total of 400 mothers…



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