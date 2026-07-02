MTS petition on residential school denialism garners 2,500 signatures

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The Manitoba Teachers’ Society is petitioning Ottawa to make it illegal to deny, downplay or justify the harms of residential schools. Its e-petition — formally known as “e-7191” on the House of Commons website — will close mid-morning Thursday, after a 120-day campaign to collect signatures in support of updating the Criminal Code. “We won’t tolerate the denialism or the distortion of history,” said Lillian Klausen, who represents 17,000 public school teachers across the province. The union leader said listening to the voices that have long been excluded from history textbooks “is part of trying to reconcile.” More than 2,500 people have signed the national petition she initiated to bolster federal funding for initiatives to combat “anti Indigenous hate” and…



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