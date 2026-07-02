Williams Treaties First Nations become equity partners in Darlington nuclear project, drawing praise and criticism

By Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor ONTARIO—A landmark agreement announced this week will see the seven Williams Treaties First Nationsbecome equity partners in Ontario’s Darlington New Nuclear Project, a move the provincial government is calling a historic model for economic reconciliation while critics question both the consultation process and the broader implications for Indigenous rights and environmental stewardship. The agreement includes a $700 million investment by the Williams Treaties First Nations—Alderville First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation, Hiawatha First Nation, Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, Chippewas of Beausoleil First Nation, Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation and Chippewas of Rama First Nation—in Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Darlington New Nuclear Project, where four small modular reactors (SMRs) are planned at the existing Darlington nuclear site east…



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