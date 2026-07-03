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Extreme heat bears down as America 250 celebrations ramp up

July 3, 2026 265 views

Trump heads to Mount Rushmore By Steven Sloan WASHINGTON (AP) — Festivities commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence from Great Britain kick into higher gear across the United States on Friday as celebrations are balanced with efforts to stay safe as much of the country bakes under extreme heat. President Donald Trump will travel to South Dakota to deliver a speech and watch fireworks at Mount Rushmore. And in a novel twist, there will be a ball drop in New York City’s Times Square at midnight to usher in the July Fourth holiday with much the same revelry that is typically reserved for New Year’s Eve. The activity culminates in the main event Saturday, when fireworks will erupt in communities across the U.S., along with backyard cookouts and block…

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