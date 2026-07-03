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Who are the partners behind a proposed new West Coast oil pipeline?

July 3, 2026 185 views

By Lauren Krugel Alberta’s pitch to the major projects office for a new oil pipeline to the West Coast is being billed as a public-private partnership, though its current structure skews almost entirely toward the public end of the spectrum. Ninety per cent of the proposal would be in the hands of provincial and federal Crown corporations — at least in the beginning. Energy infrastructure company Pembina Pipeline Corp. would be a minority partner. Here is a rundown of what each entity does and what they bring to the table: Trans Mountain Corp. The new pipeline would have a familiar builder and route. It would largely follow the path of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline that runs from the Edmonton area to the B.C. Lower Mainland. Trans Mountain Corp., a…

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