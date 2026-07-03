Women who killed foster son and abused his sibling sentenced to life in prison

BURLINGTON, ONT- Two women who abused two Indigenous brothers in their care will spend the rest of their lives in prison. The two women recieved mandatory life sentences with no chance of parole in the abuse of two Indigenous brothers in their care, killing the oldest. Becky Hamber and Brandy Cooney of Burlington, Ont., were found guilty in early May of first-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old boy, and of unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and failure to provide the necessaries of life regarding his younger sibling. First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. The couple took in the two boys, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, in the fall of 2017 and sought…



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