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Île-à-la-Crosse celebrates 250 years with week-long festival

July 3, 2026 198 views

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca ÎLE-À-LA-CROSSE — One of Canada’s oldest continuously inhabited northern communities will celebrate a major milestone this week as Île-à-la-Crosse marks its 250th anniversary with six days of cultural events, entertainment and community celebrations. The festivities begin Friday, July 3, and continue through July 8, drawing visitors from across Saskatchewan and beyond to commemorate the community’s rich history and enduring cultural traditions. The full itinerary can be found on the ILEX 250 website. Located in northwestern Saskatchewan, Île-à-la-Crosse traces its roots back to 1776 and has long been an important gathering place for Michif, Métis, First Nations and northern peoples. Organizers say the anniversary celebration will honour that legacy while recognizing the people who continue to shape the community today. “This is more…

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