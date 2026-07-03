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Hajdu expresses optimism on new First Nations water legislation

July 3, 2026 106 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — The Liberals failed in their first attempt at getting a First Nations Clean Water Act passed, but Thunder Bay–Superior North MP Patty Hajdu has reasons to be optimistic about success this time around. Hajdu, who was Indigenous Services minister when the ill-fated first bill was in the House, told Newswatch this week that some changes bode well for the new bill introduced last month by current Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty. “Well, I would say that we have a majority (now), so that will be helpful,” said Hajdu, the jobs and families minister since May 2025. “It was not helpful to see both NDP and Conservative opposition despite the pleading of the AFN (Assembly of First Nations) and other…

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