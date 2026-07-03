Hudson’s Bay closes auctions with sale of Norval Morrisseau paintings

By Tara Deschamps Hudson’s Bay has completed the final auction in a series that found new owners for its trove of art — this one featuring six paintings with ties to Norval Morrisseau. The sale was hosted online by Heffel Fine Art Auction House. Three of the pieces sold in the auction were created by the late Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau and three came from his studio. Studio paintings are typically completed by assistants in an artist’s workshop. Hudson’s Bay has completed the final auction in a series that found new owners for its trove of art — this one featuring six paintings with ties to Norval Morrisseau. (July 3, 2026) The top Morrisseau painting was a vibrant acrylic on canvas attributed to his studio. It sold for $27,500. The…



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