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Planned work can ‘take root now’

July 3, 2026 181 views

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal With the federal parliamentary session adjourned for the summer, the minister of jobs, family and labour welcomes the break. “It’s a very busy time, but I’m really enjoying this portfolio, and I think for me this is a very optimistic, positive portfolio,” Patty Hajdu said. “It’s about helping people, no matter what stage of life they’re in.” The Thunder Bay-Superior North member of Parliament says they had a productive end of session. Hajdu said they passed several different pieces of legislation on community safety and online safety and were working to make sure their spring economic update passed, which it did. “That means that all of the work that we have planned, in terms of building communities up, in terms of…

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