Opening Indigenous eyes to a career ‘they’ve never heard of before’

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner Stanley Barnaby had a thought. If young Indigenous people aren’t attending university in big numbers to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts or math, why not bring those advanced-level subjects to their communities, where they’re more comfortable? Three years and many funding partners since, a new mobile trailer has been set up to do just that in those close-knit First Nations across New Brunswick. Branded Wabanaki in Motion NB: Roots to Stars, the idea is to get young local Indigenous people hooked on learning that they may never have considered. For instance, less than one per cent of engineers in Canada are Indigenous, even though they make up five per cent of the country’s population and are the fastest growing…



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