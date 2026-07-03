Niagara Falls mayor apologizes for comments about Kashechewan evacuees

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com NIAGARA FALLS — Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati has apologized after comments made about Kashechewan evacuees were widely criticized by First Nations leaders in Northern Ontario. Earlier this week, Diodati met with Kashechewan Chief Hosea Wesley to talk about the June 23 presentation on the city’s Unhoused and Vulnerable Populations Action Plan, during which it was said people assume First Nations evacuees are homeless. SEE: First Nations leaders reject ‘homeless’ label for Kashechewan evacuees in Niagara Falls In a statement issued today (July 3), Diodati said the meeting gave both leaders a chance to talk openly about how the recent comments were received. “Our intentions to gain support for families and for the community were good, but comments can be misinterpreted,” he said….



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