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Saskatchewan flooding forces more local states of emergency, some evacuations

July 3, 2026 2177 views

By Jeremy Simes Flooding in Saskatchewan has forced more communities to declare states of emergency, while some residents were evacuated from a First Nation near the Manitoba boundary. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says 11 communities issued alerts over the past week following torrential rainfall. Tyler Harrison, manager of the agency’s emergency services, says nine people from the Cote First Nation, 360 kilometres east of Saskatoon, were forced to flee the community. He says the evacuees are considered vulnerable and would need easy access to medical services in case of an emergency. Other communities dealing with flooding are in the province’s east-central region, including Canora, Kamsack and Norquay. Heavy rain had overwhelmed sewer systems, leaving many homes with over a foot of water in basements, while also washing out nearby…

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