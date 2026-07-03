Flooding leaves 13 Saskatchewan communities under emergency

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca REGINA — Saskatchewan emergency officials say widespread flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall is affecting communities across the province, even as crews continue responding to dozens of active wildfires. During a media briefing Thursday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said 62 wildfires were active across Saskatchewan as of 12:30 p.m., while localized flooding has prompted 13 communities to declare local states of emergency. Of the active wildfires, four are contained, eight are not contained, 38 remain under assessment and 12 are classified as protecting values, said SPSA. The six fires of note include: Border Fire near Mary Lake — nine hectares, protecting values. Church Fire northeast of Sandy Bay — 12 hectares, contained. Gulak Fire east of Southend — 309 hectares, not…



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