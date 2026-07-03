National News
ticker

Flooding leaves 13 Saskatchewan communities under emergency

July 3, 2026 115 views

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca REGINA — Saskatchewan emergency officials say widespread flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall is affecting communities across the province, even as crews continue responding to dozens of active wildfires. During a media briefing Thursday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said 62 wildfires were active across Saskatchewan as of 12:30 p.m., while localized flooding has prompted 13 communities to declare local states of emergency. Of the active wildfires, four are contained, eight are not contained, 38 remain under assessment and 12 are classified as protecting values, said SPSA. The six fires of note include: Border Fire near Mary Lake — nine hectares, protecting values. Church Fire northeast of Sandy Bay — 12 hectares, contained. Gulak Fire east of Southend — 309 hectares, not…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Niagara Falls mayor apologizes for comments about Kashechewan evacuees

July 3, 2026 11

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com NIAGARA FALLS — Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati has…

Read more
National News

Oka gas station forced to cancel tax exemption

July 3, 2026 36

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has…

Read more