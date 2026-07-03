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What people are saying about the B.C.-Ottawa ‘prosperity agreement’

July 3, 2026 118 views

Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Columbia Premier David Eby have signed a “prosperity agreement” they say will help unlock billions of dollars in new investment. The deal includes a promise by the federal government to not change the northern oil tanker ban and to accelerate construction of LNG projects. It touches on multiple other projects, including plans for the North Coast Transmission Line and Newmont’s Red Chris mine expansion. Here is what some people are saying about the deal: — “This agreement is comprehensive. It is ambitious. And it will help transform the entire Canadian economy and fund the public services on which all Canadians rely.” — Prime Minister Mark Carney — “This deal will deliver faster commutes as we build critical infrastructure, less pollution as we power growth with clean…

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