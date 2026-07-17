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Government investigating CN’s actions after rail crew caught in wildfire

July 17, 2026 139 views

By Christopher Reynolds Federal authorities are looking into whether Canadian National Railway Co. broke the law after a crew had to be evacuated from a train engulfed in flames in northwestern Ontario. The government is “conducting followup oversight” to determine if CN failed to comply with rules under the Railway Safety Act, said Transport Canada spokesperson Hicham Ayoun. “Transport Canada will not hesitate to implement operational restrictions or protective measures when necessary,” he said in an email Friday. The department is also working with Employment and Social Development Canada to determine whether health and safety violations occurred, he said. The Transportation Safety Board said it was “gathering information” as well. “It’s too early to say what the next step will be,” said watchdog spokesperson Liam MacDonald in an email. A…

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