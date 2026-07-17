Trump threatens increased tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke in U.S. cities

President Donald Trump is threatening to increase tariffs on Canada due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario blanketing parts of the United States. Trump says on social media he is “holding Canada responsible” for not properly maintaining forested areas and that he will call Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss the issue. He says Canada’s forest management is leaving the U.S. with unnecessary pollution and poor air quality that is “totally unacceptable.” He says it has become a yearly occurrence. Wildfires are ripping through northwestern Ontario, forcing residents in several First Nations communities to evacuate. One remote community has been destroyed, with residents forced to flee in small boats. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026. …



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