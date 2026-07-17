Fire-ravaged First Nations community accuses Ottawa of denying it federal aid

By Alessia Passafiume A small Ontario First Nations community that was burned to the ground by a raging wildfire on Monday is being deprived of necessary help because the federal government doesn’t recognize it as a First Nation, the community’s lawyer said. Residents of Collins First Nation, a remote community without road access more than 200 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, were forced to self-evacuate earlier this week in advance of fast-moving fires. Videos show community members fleeing on small boats as the flames encroached upon the shoreline. Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige told The Canadian Press the community members made a narrow escape. She said they took care of each other after provincial and federal agencies failed to warn them of the blaze and provide evacuation supports….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice