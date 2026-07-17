First Nation, Yukon unveil region’s first wildfire roadmap

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Carcross/Tagish First Nation and the Yukon government have launched the region’s first wildfire resiliency framework to strengthen wildfire preparedness and help protect the two communities. The framework outlines 36 priority actions to reduce wildfire risk, improve community resilience and guide long-term planning for future wildfire threats. “Those actions include a kind of full suite of mitigating measures,” said manager of prevention and mitigation for Yukon Wildland Fire Management (WFM), Luc Bibeau. “Everything from public education and awareness of what folks can do on their private property to reduce their risk, out to potential changes in how we develop new places, to how we manage the forest around the community, and how we work together to respond effectively in the case…



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