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Study links Yukon chinook salmon decline to marine heat waves in the Bering Sea

July 17, 2026 280 views

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News There is reason to be hopeful, says the Yukon Salmon Sub-Committee, in light of a new study published by Alaska researchers that sheds more light on the mystery of shrinking chinook Salmon returns on the Yukon River. Co-authored by researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the study identifies significant and prolonged marine heatwaves in the Bering Sea as a contributing factor to the massive drop in the number of Salmon migrating up the Yukon River to return to spawning beds in the Yukon. A marine heatwave is defined a period of increased ocean water temperatures that meet or exceed the upper limits of the historical average for a period of five or…

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