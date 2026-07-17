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Penticton starts planning to give downtown a glow-up

July 17, 2026 173 views

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald A new long-term plan to guide the future growth and development of downtown Penticton is moving ahead. Housing and policy initiatives manager Steven Collyer told council Tuesday that downtown is the city’s cultural and economic heart and that a new comprehensive plan is needed to guide future investment and decision-making. The city’s last downtown plan was completed in 2013 and led to projects such as the Main Street revitalization, Penticton Creek naturalization and other public space improvements. Its policies were later incorporated into the city’s 2019 Official Community Plan. Since then, numerous initiatives have been proposed or launched downtown, including land-use changes, infrastructure projects, new developments and community safety measures, without an overarching plan to guide them, Collyer said. The new…

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