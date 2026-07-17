National News
ticker

Medicine Wheel Warriors Helps Indigenous Youth Discover Their Inner Superheroes

July 17, 2026 126 views

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News For 40 Indigenous youth in Calgary, becoming a superhero was about much more than creating a 3D-printed action figure. It was about discovering their own strengths, connecting with culture, and recognizing the power they already carry within themselves. The Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) created the Medicine Wheel Warriors project to bring together Indigenous teachings, technology, and youth creativity while helping participants see themselves as leaders and heroes within their communities. The inspiration behind the project came directly from youth. LeeAnne Ireland, Executive Director at USAY, said the idea began years ago after youth visited a makerspace at Red Deer College and were introduced to 3D printing technology. “They had this amazing, innovative makerspace where they were 3D printing…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Government investigating CN’s actions after rail crew caught in wildfire

July 17, 2026 140

By Christopher Reynolds Federal authorities are looking into whether Canadian National Railway Co. broke the law…

Read more
National News

Trump threatens increased tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke in U.S. cities

July 17, 2026 453

President Donald Trump is threatening to increase tariffs on Canada due to smoke from wildfires in…

Read more