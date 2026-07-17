Medicine Wheel Warriors Helps Indigenous Youth Discover Their Inner Superheroes

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News For 40 Indigenous youth in Calgary, becoming a superhero was about much more than creating a 3D-printed action figure. It was about discovering their own strengths, connecting with culture, and recognizing the power they already carry within themselves. The Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) created the Medicine Wheel Warriors project to bring together Indigenous teachings, technology, and youth creativity while helping participants see themselves as leaders and heroes within their communities. The inspiration behind the project came directly from youth. LeeAnne Ireland, Executive Director at USAY, said the idea began years ago after youth visited a makerspace at Red Deer College and were introduced to 3D printing technology. “They had this amazing, innovative makerspace where they were 3D printing…



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