FGCA fills in the gap training seed collectors

By Meg Deak, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Woolwich Observer Do you know where the trees growing at greenhouses come from? The obvious answer is seeds; the less obvious part is where those seeds are sourced. “People just think of seeds as magic that shows up. You can go to the nursery and buy an ornamental tree and put it in your lawn, but they have no idea where that tree came from,” said Darren Derbowka, coordinator at the National Tree Seed Centre. The backbone of the tree seed industry has always been seed collectors, who search an area to track, identify, and harvest seed. In Ontario, reforestation projects and greenhouses depend on seed collectors; however, according to the Forest Gene Conservation Association (FGCA), there is currently a shortage of these…
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